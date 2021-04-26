Council to test DNA in dog poo in effort to track down owners who fail to clean up after their pets

A local council is planning to test dog poo for DNA in an effort to track pet owners who do not clean up after their animals.

Leitrim County Council has said samples will be taken by the animal warden in areas where there is significant dog fouling.

These will be matched with saliva samples taken from dogs in the same area, according to a report by RTE.

Owners will be asked for their co-operation in allowing saliva samples to be taken, but can be issued with a notice under the Animal Health and Welfare Act to compel them to do so.

“Failure to comply with this notice, in not allowing a sample to be taken, will result in a fine or prosecution.

“Leitrim County Council is the first local authority in Ireland to implement this initiative,” the council said in a statement to independent.ie

The initiative is being run on a pilot basis with an initial budget of €3,000 and will be reviewed after one year.

Under the Littler Pollution Act dog owners have to clean up after their dog if it fouls in public places - for example, public roads and footpaths, housing estates and recreational areas.

Owners who fail to do this are guilty of an offence and can be fined if their dogs waste is not cleaned up.

An on the spot fine of €150 can be issued for not cleaning up after your dog a public place, with a maximum fine of up to €3,000 if convicted in the District Court.

“In addition to dog waste being unsightly, it also poses a risk to health as it can contain bacteria such as E-coli and parasites such as round worm, the larvae of which can cause loss of vision,” the council said.

“It has been estimated that a single gram of dog waste can contain 23 million faecal coliform bacteria, which are known to cause cramps, diarrhoea, intestinal illness, and serious kidney disorders in humans.”

Research carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes for Dogs Trust revealed that 69pc of people surveyed claim they often witness dog walkers not cleaning up after their dog, with 57pc indicating that dog fouling is a big issue in their area.