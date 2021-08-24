Council to consider future pedestrianisation of Dublin’s Capel St and Parliament St

Diners embrace the reopening of bars and restaurants in Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Dublin City Council insists it will engage with businesses and locals about the potential extension of the pedestrianisation of city streets after criticism that the popular

Traffic-free weekends on Capel Street and Parliament Street will come to an end this weekend.

The streets have been closed to traffic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings for the past 11 weeks to facilitate outdoor dining during Covid-19 restrictions.

The pedestrianisation of the two streets has been seen as a success, with Dublin City Council announcing that more than 300,000 people have visited the new traffic-free areas.

However, local residents, TDs and business owners have openly expressed disappointment in a decision not to extend the trial.

On Twitter, Street 66 bar on Parliament Street said businesses were not consulted about ending the pedestrianisation of the two streets, and asked Dublin City Council for the results of the trial.

Panti Bliss, the owner of Panti Bar on Capel Street, said the decision to end the pedestrianisation was “absolutely enraging”.

“We were told that the pedestrianisation was a six-week trial. It was HUGELY successful,” said the publican and LGBTQ activist on Twitter.

“The ‘trial’ has been a massive, unqualified success. To now go BACKWARDS is outrageous,” the business owner added.

Fine Gael inner city councillor Ray McAdam said the decision was a “Grabbing defeat” and he would be seeking an extension to the pedestrianisation scheme.

Junior Education Minister Josepha Madigan said that 300,000 people was a “huge success, so why end it now?”

And TD Ciaran Cannon said he was “deeply disappointed” with the council’s decision, adding: “Really thought that we were on the cusp of a vastly better capital city, where people come before cars.”

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council today told Independent.ie that if there is a desire to continue the traffic-free weekends, it will engage with the necessary stakeholders and elected members on the issue to determine if it is something which can, or should, be continued, and for how long.

“Over the course of the summer, Dublin City Council put in place a number of measures on Capel Street and Parliament Street to facilitate outdoor dining and city reopening, creating 1,300 square metres of extra public space,” said the spokesperson.

“These measures include making a section of the street traffic-free 24/7 and also installing numerous build-outs which provide space for restaurants and hospitality businesses to operate on a seven day basis.

"All these facilities will still continue to stay in place over the winter months and will be reviewed next year at an appropriate time.”

“In addition to the above measures, the Council had also made Capel Street and Parliament Street traffic-free from 18:30 – 23:30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

"This was initially for a period of six weeks and following the initial successful weekends, DCC announced in mid-July that this was extended to the end of August, when indoor dining would have resumed.”

She continued; “The Council, in a manner similar to the Grafton Street trials in the summer of 2020, had already planned to undertake a public consultation exercise with the public, stakeholders and businesses in the area beginning next week, to determine what worked, what were the issues, and what people would like to see in this area in the future.”

“This report will be presented to the elected members for their consideration with options for how changes in these streets could be made more permanent subject to the appropriate process and further consultation,” the spokeswoman added.

The process of closing off the streets involved the removal of some on street parking and extending pavements.

In May the local authority held a public consultation, seeking views on traffic reduction in the city to facilitate pedestrianisation.

The two-week consultation gathered 4,500 submissions and a largely positive reaction to proposed changes, with 85pc in favour of pedestrianisation, leading the council to adopt even more radical measures than proposed.