Council spent almost £1m to date in legal battle over huge wind turbine beside ancient site

Wind turbine on historic Knock Iveagh site outside Rathfriland Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

A Northern Ireland council has already spent almost £1m in an ongoing legal battle with a government department.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council last year launched legal action against the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in relation to issues around the erection of a wind turbine at a historic site in Co Down.

