Council boss urges local reps not to hold meeting on money paid to gangsters for housing site security

Since 2016 the council has been aware that a notorious gang involved in the infamous ‘Ballymount Bloodbath,’ led by Derek ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll (46), were hired as security at the site.

In September that year the council told the Herald it launched an investigation into the matter, while a source said at the time it was also brought to the attention of Mr Keegan.

However since the matter was raised last week in court by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) the council has refused to comment on the outcome of that three-year-old inquiry.

Derek ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll

Independent.ie has asked the council what action was taken by Mr Keegan in 2016 after learning about the matter and the outcome of the report. The request for comment went unanswered.

READ MORE: Explainer: Everything we know about Dublin City Council, the criminal gang and the 'protection money'

It emerged yesterday he has written to members of the council about a planned meeting to discuss the scandal.

“I understand that there has been a request to the Lord Mayor to convene a special council meeting to discuss these matters,” he said in a memo on council-headed paper.

“I have advised the Lord Mayor that I have grave reservations concerning this course of action, while the matter is under investigation by the city council and by external agencies,” he said.

He said members of the council do not have the benefit of legal privilege in the chamber.

“There is a danger of making defamatory comments about identifiable individuals. There is also a danger of reaching wrongful conclusions and/or prejudicing ongoing investigations.

“It is my view that now is not the appropriate time to have a special council meeting and I would request those members seeking such a meeting to reconsider their position.”

Mr Keegan said there was a “legitimate demand” to find out what exactly happened and what role council officials may have played.

“Unfortunately, I will not be in a position to provide any report to the council until the internal review has been completed.”

Online Editors