Clare County Council has backed down in an ‘unholy row’ over its plans to install a €30,000 Púca of Ennistymon sculpture in the town.

The council confirmed today that it has “paused” plans to install the pagan artwork "to enable a broader public engagement process to take place”.

It comes after parish priest of Ennistymon, Fr Willie Cummins, denounced the planned sculpture as “sinister” from the altar at Sunday mass.

The council has also faced a torrent of online criticism from local residents while local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway (FG) described the statue as “offensive”.

Púca, the Irish word for spirit or ghost, is primarily a creature of Celtic folklore and was considered a bringer of both good and bad fortune. They were said to be shape-changers which could take the appearance of horses, cats and dogs.

Fr Cummins - who was celebrating mass in breach of the then Government Covid-19 ban on public masses yesterday - told mass goers: “I fully object to this statue. There is something sinister behind it”.

At the end of the mass, he said: “With the help of God, many of us will join up and object to it.

“I love art, but this isn’t nice. Ennistymon has a lovely history and people. I totally object to this sculpture. Already 50 people have put their names down objecting to it.”

Speaking outside the church after mass, Fr Cummins was even more trenchant in his opposition to the sculpture.

“It will never be erected - I can guarantee you. It looks nasty,” he said.

Images of the planned Púca have been circulating online amongst local residents in Ennistymon and today Senator Conway described the planned Púca as “an outrage”.

“The Púca still puts the fear of God into old people and was a figure that was used to frighten people,” he said.

“This Púca has upset a lot of people. It is a fairy that a lot of people are wary about. It goes back to pagan times.

“The whole idea of putting a statue up to a fairy which has connotations to bad luck is inappropriate, disrespectful and offensive.

“The project should be stopped and abandoned.”

He suggested a statue to poet and writer Dylan Thomas to celebrate his links with the town would be more appropriate.

Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Talty said there is universal opposition to the sculpture.

“We have asked the council to pause and revisit the process and the concept. There has been a lack of public consultation with the public and the council members,” he said.

“The vast majority of comments on it have been negative and that can’t be ignored."

In a statement issued this afternoon, the council said it has paused plans for the Púca “following the local objections”.

It said it will “engage in a listening process with the local community over the coming weeks”.

Earlier this year, the Púca was selected as the winning entry of 19 entries by the council’s arts office where the adjudication panel comprised of a community representative, an independent artist and a project manager for a €500,000 scheme aimed at revitalising Ennistymon.

The scheme is aimed at increasing the amount of time visitors spend in the town, as well as improving and developing signage, pedestrian access and significant additional car parking spaces.

The council said the Púca of Ennistymon artwork was inspired by the town’s equine heritage and Irish folklore.



