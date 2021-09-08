Could this stolen jewellery belong to you? Gardaí seek owners of property robbed in burglaries

Gardaí have today displayed more than €165,000 worth of stolen jewellery they are hoping they can reunite with their rightful owners.

The items range from diamonds, rings, necklaces and watches, to pendants, earrings, and cufflinks, and while some individual pieces are very valuable, many would be of irreplaceable sentimental value to their owners

The jewellery is believed to have been stolen in burglaries all over the country, but was recovered in the one home in the greater Tallaght area during a number of garda operations carried out by the Divisional Crime Task Force in the South Dublin Metropolitan Region.

While no arrests have been made, Inspector Jason Miley today said an investigation is ongoing and following a definite line of inquiry.

“What we have here is a collection of jewellery we are trying to reunite with its rightful owners. Many of these items are most likely of immense personal sentimental value to their owners and we are encouraging anyone who has been the victim of a burglary to check our website and look at the individual items,” he said.

There are 41 watches with a combined value of €37,000 and 32 rings which gardaí are hopeful can be traced to their owners.

However, individual diamonds and stones which appear to have been removed from stolen items of jewellery, and collectively valued at around €55,000, will be very difficult to find owners for.

“I’d like to stress that even though all the items were found on one premises in Dublin, they could have been stolen from anywhere in the country over the last few months and years,” said Insp Miley.

“I would advise people to check the photographs of each item on our website, or through links published on our Garda social media channels and contact Crumlin garda station on 01 6666200 and leave a message if you think a numbered item belongs to you. One of our team will then get back to you and we can start the process of establishing proof of ownership.”

“Our general advice to people is to photograph and record details, and keep receipts of jewellery they own so it is easier to identify if it is ever stolen,” he added.

Watches in the collection of stolen jewellery range from expensive brands like Rolex, Tag Heuer and Patek Philippe to popular sports brands. There are four pocket watches which are no doubt of sentimental value like other pieces, possibly having been handed down through generations.

Gardaí are hopeful that one locket in particular, Item 136, which has an inscription on its faces and old photographs within, will be recognised by someone who knows who owns it.

One inscription appears to refer to a man named Robert Johnston who died on March 28 1855 aged 18 years and four months. The other seems to reference Alexander Johnston of the 68th Light Infantry who died at Portsmouth on his return from the Crimea on June 25th 1856 aged 28 years and eight months.

Items of jewellery for review can be found on Garda.ie: https://garda.ie//!IXYYAC