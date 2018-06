Could it be you? The hunt is on for the lucky Irish person who won €17m in the EuroMillions

Independent.ie

A very lucky Irish punter has scooped €17 million in the EuroMillions.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/could-it-be-you-the-hunt-is-on-for-the-lucky-irish-person-who-won-17m-in-the-euromillions-36982112.html

https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article36982111.ece/5c605/AUTOCROP/h342/stock_tax_money.jpg