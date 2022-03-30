Cost of supporting Ukrainian refugees may affect tax and spending in October’s Budget, warns Taoiseach

THE cost of responding to the influx of thousands of Ukrainian refugees could impact on the introduction of new tax and public spending measures in October’s Budget, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheál Martin said there was “some time to go” and it depends on the duration of the war but acknowledged there would be increased expenditure on education and health that had to be factored into the Budget 2023 talks.

“For the Ukrainian situation, we did have a Covid contingency fund provided for the entirety of 2022. So we're hoping that much of that, or a significant proportion of that, can be allocated towards the challenges arising from the Ukrainian refugee crisis,” Mr Martin said at the Royal College of Physicians in Dublin on Wednesday.

“But into 2023, there will be costs, and therefore the Budget towards the latter part of the year will have to reflect that and that does create challenges for us, economically and fiscally and so, we will approach all of this in the context of the forthcoming budget.”

He said the Government would continue to work with EU colleagues but that the economic implications of the war could already be seen in increases in energy prices, food security issues and some aspects of agriculture and food production, in particular the pig sector.

He said that “sectoral” responses would have to continue along with targeted responses to those on lower incomes.

Meanwhile, the Fianna Fáil leader said that the number of refugees arriving into the State varied from between 600 per day and 800 per day and said that estimates on future arrivals would depend on the course of the war.

He said “all arms of Government are now working to respond to what is a continuing growing challenge”.

He said that up to 16,000 refugees have come into the country and the State is providing accommodation, education, health and other services to them.

Mr Martin said the war in Ukraine would “create enormous challenges for all of us” across Europe and called for an end to the conflict.

Speaking about the expulsion of four Russian diplomats on Tuesday, Mr Martin said that he, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and other officials had received a security briefing in relation to the four individuals and the general situation pertaining to Russian activities in Ireland.

“We don’t breach, we don’t divulge security information of that kind,” he said. “I take very seriously the presentations I received from the Garda Commissioner, the [Defence Forces] Chief of Staff.

“So we're very clear that the reasons were well founded for doing this under the Vienna Convention, and on the basis that the activities of these individuals [were] not in accordance with international standards of diplomacy.

“I think people can read various things from that, but fundamentally, there was a security premise underlining the decision.”

He said the diplomats “will be given time to organise from a personal point of view and then to leave the country” within a week. He said the security briefing that led to the expulsions was concerning.

Elsewhere, Mr Martin said that vaccines are being offered to Ukrainian refugees arriving into the country who have not been vaccinated as had been done with different communities across the country.

“We do know that [in] certain Eastern European countries the take up is low, because of historic issues with state and authorities in the past around vaccinations and so on. But we are confident that with proper targeted approaches, we can increase the level of vaccination.”

He said that there are over 700,00 people in Ireland who are now due a booster vaccine and encouraged them to avail of it.

Meanwhile the 35,000 homes which will have to be built to house refugees over the coming years will be a mix of permanent and modular housing, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said.

Local councils have also been asked this week to submit a list of serviced zoned or unzoned sites that could be used for permanent or temporary housing.

The Government has also identified 500 properties which could be converted into housing.

Mr O’Brien said the Government has to make sure that the multi-billion Housing for All plan is also delivered while housing for refugees is built.

“Many of the people who are here, not that they want to, but will be staying here for a number of years and we’ve got to make provision for that,” he said.

He said that 500 “significant” properties have been identified, which include a mix of conversions and vacant properties, including empty social housing.

Additional housing may also be procured through “emergency powers” said Mr O’Brien.

