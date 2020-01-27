A student who travelled from Wuhan to Waterford is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

A student who travelled from Wuhan to Waterford is in self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

Coronavirus: Student who travelled from Wuhan to Waterford in self-isolation as precautionary measure

The student, from China, left Wuhan a number of days ago before the city was closed and arrived in Waterford yesterday.

Waterford Institute of Technology confirmed that the student is not ill or showing any symptoms, but is staying in isolation in his accommodation in the city area as a precaution.

They said they have been in touch with the HSE about the precautionary measure.

If the student does not develop symptoms within 14 days of arrival in Ireland, he is clear of the virus.

Online Editors