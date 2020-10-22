Coronavirus Ireland: Ventilation problems in schools will become critical issue as weather gets colder, teachers warn

A teachers' union has warned that ventilation problems in schools will become a critical issue as the weather gets colder.

Many schools, particularly those based in older buildings, will require new solutions to allow for air exchange as well as monitors to signify when it is required, said Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) president Martin Marjoram.

It is among a range of issues on the agenda of teacher unions in ongoing engagement with the Department of Education about re-opening of schools after the mid-term break.

A recent TUI survey of members highlights key concerns around health issues, adequacy of resources in schools and increased workload.

The union is seeking an ongoing assessment of the potential health risk to school staff and students as well as a national audit of safeguards in schools to deal with the continuing Covid threat.

Key findings of the survey include:

*23pc have an underlying health issue of concern, 31pc share a household with somebody who has an underlying health issue. 11pc share a household with somebody over 70;

*71pc do not believe that the enhanced teaching/staffing allocation provided as a result of COVID-19 has been sufficient to meet requirements

*95pc said their work was somewhat or significantly more difficult compared to a year ago

*More space, smaller classes and more teachers is what they would most like to see to counter the workplace risk of Covid-19

*52pc do not believe that most students have the required ICT facilities to participate in remote learning

TUI President Martin Marjoram said there was particular concern around the uncertainty around the definition of close contacts in schools.

“A lack of consistency and clarity in this regard is causing severe stress and anxiety. The situation must be urgently reviewed so that school staff have trust in the system and understand the decision-making process.”

Mr Marjoram also referred to concerns for teachers with an underlying illness and deemed to be in the ‘high risk’ category, who are expected to attend at the workplace. Those in the “very high risk’ category work remotely.

“We are seeking a review for these teachers in a scenario where the rest of society is effectively locked down,” he said.

Mr Marjoram also said while nobody could have anticipated the huge challenges of the pandemic, understaffing and inadequate buildings are a long-standing legacy.

Meanwhile, second-level students have added their voice to concerns about the need to improve measures to support student safety, wellbeing and learning, if schools are to remain open.

Irish Second-Level Students' Union (ISSU) president Reuban Murray said it was a “terribly stressful time for students and there are a wide variety of issues that need to be tackled.

Among the concerns raised are delays in contact tracing affecting in school communities as well the definition of ‘close contacts’ of a Covid-confirmed case.

“With the decision made to keep schools open the deficiencies in contact tracing within schools must be prioritised and improved immediately,” he said.

On ‘close contacts’, Mr Murray said “definition for students currently means that if a student has sat next to someone in a classroom all day who is a positive case; they are not deemed a close contact.”

The ISSU president also expressed concerns around the continuity of learning for students who must isolate at home due to being confirmed a positive case or close contact, are medically vulnerable or have immediate family members at high risk.

“We are calling for the Department of Education to release an official online learning strategy. This strategy should outline the appropriate measures a school is required to implement for the effective continuation of learning.

“Students should not be penalised for not being able to attend school due to health concerns or advised isolation during a pandemic.”

Mr Murray also said that students were “being over assessed, being told that there are now exams every month and these grades will be used if calculated grades are implemented again - now every class test is a leaving cert exam for these students.”

He said that, most importantly, there was a need to establish that schools were safe, not that “they are not key drivers for infection.”

Online Editors