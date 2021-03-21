Coronavirus Ireland: two more deaths and 769 new cases confirmed

Another two coronavirus-related deaths and 769 more cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have now been 4,587 deaths of people with coronavirus and 230,599 cases recorded in the State to date.

Of the latest cases, 284 are people in Dublin, 67 in Donegal, 47 in Offaly, 45 in Meath, 44 in Kildare, and the remaining 282 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

75 per cent of the latest recorded cases are people aged under 45 and the median age is 32 years-old.

381 are men and 378 are women.

As of 8am today, 360 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 82 are in ICU. There were 19 extra hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

This comes as more than 34,000 people arrived into the State - including more than 1,200 from high-risk countries such as Brazil and South Africa - in the three-week period after the Government signed off on mandatory hotel quarantine plans.

Coalition plans to confine arrivals from 33 high-risk countries in hotels are still not operational more than a month after the Cabinet signed off on them and a fortnight after President Michael D Higgins signed them into law. The system is expected to begin this week.

New figures from the Department of Justice show that between February 22 and last Sunday, 34,417 people arrived, including 20,759 Irish residents and 13,658 non-residents.

The most popular reason residents and non-residents gave for flying into Ireland was a holiday or visit.

The department did not provide a breakdown of how many had been abroad or were arriving on holiday or a visit.

Irish was the top nationality, with Great Britain being the most popular country of departure.

The Sunday Independent reported last month that more than 9,000 people, including 7,600 Irish residents, gave holidays or visits as their reason for travelling in a two-week period in February.

The Government is continuing to advise against all non-essential travel in and out of the State, with all arrivals requiring a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours.

