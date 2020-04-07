Coronavirus Ireland: Simon Harris to sign new powers for gardai tonight

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has signed new regulations giving gardaí the power to enforce some of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Harris signed the regulations in the Department of Health late on Tuesday night following a meeting with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris where the issue of giving gardaí extra powers was raised.

The Minister earlier told RTÉ he would sign regulations to give gardaí enforcement powers tonight.

"It is important that gardaí have these powers in their back pocket should they be needed," he said on Prime Time.

The regulations will give An Garda Síochána the power to carry out arrests, seek prosecutions and issue fines against people who travel 2km beyond their home or fail to comply with guidelines on social distancing and the ban on mass gatherings due to the virus.

The Commissioner met with Mr Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Attorney General Seamus Woulfe on Tuesday night.

The Commissioner is understood to have told the Government that gardaí are experiencing high levels of public compliance with the current restrictions on movement.

However there are concerns over people potentially travelling across the country for the Bank Holiday weekend and issues such as cyclists travelling further than 2km.

Members of An Garda Síochána had been seeking clarity on what further powers of enforcement would be made available to them under the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020, which was passed into law last month.

A government spokesman earlier confirmed the meeting took place on Tuesday, but could provide no further details and referred to the Taoiseach's comments earlier in the week.

The issue of giving gardaí more powers was discussed at length at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

While many ministers noted the strong degree of public compliance, some expressed fears that the longer the restrictions continue the more potential there is that people could stop complying with the measures.

A Cabinet minister said afterwards: "Once people realise they're not going to be punished for something they will break the rules. So this thing could breakdown."

Mr Varadkar said on Monday he did not want to sign tougher laws on enforcement at the moment.

"The last thing I want is people to come out after this emergency with fines and prison sentences and criminal convictions," he said.

"So while we can bring in tougher laws and they are ready to be signed if we need to, I don't want to do that just yet, and certainly not unless the Garda Commissioner really feels it's absolutely necessary".

A garda spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.

There are concerns within An Garda Síochána that the longer the restrictions are in place the more difficult it will be to ensure public compliance. A source said they would like the extra powers as an "insurance policy" and stressed they would be used as a "last resort".

"We can rely on people's goodwill and road traffic acts and public order acts - there is legislation we can use. But there is going to be circumstances where for instance we do not have powers of enforcement," the source said.

Mr Flanagan said on Monday that he hoped the regulations would be finalised this week.

"My department here in Justice has been working closely with the Department of Health in ensuring the completion of the regulations - which I would expect to take place over the coming days," he said.

The responsibility for signing them into law fell to Minister Harris who brought in the Act last month.

