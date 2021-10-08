The number of cases of Covid-19 has soared to over 2,000 today, according to new figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 2,002 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 354 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU as a result of Covid-19.

The five-day moving average is 1,242.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today’s case number reflects an increased number of positive tests on specimens collected over the last three days.

However, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last seven days (8,845 cases) is fewer than the previous seven days (9,115 cases), with the seven day moving average of daily cases at 1,264 today, compared to 1302 a week ago.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely to see if the trend in new infections over recent days is sustained.

“If you are experiencing a high temperature, dry cough, or flu like symptoms please stay at home - do not go to work or socialise.

"To keep yourself and your family safe please continue to regularly wash your hands, wear a mask when appropriate, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”

Separately, a new report has found that 116 fully vaccinated people have died due to Covid-19 since April.

The data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) shows that between April 1 and October 2 this year, the HPSC was notified of 318 deaths in people with a laboratory confirmed Covid-19 infection.

Of the 318, 116 deaths (36.5pc) were attributed to patients with an “epidemiological date 14 days or more after receiving all recommended doses of vaccine”.

The HPSC has designated these cases as “vaccine breakthrough infections”.

158 (49.7pc) deaths were notified in persons who were not vaccinated or not registered as vaccinated on Ireland’s national COVID-19 immunisation system.

Meanwhile, 160 (50.3pc) deaths were notified in individuals who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to death.

Of the 116 fully vaccinated individuals who died due to the virus, 64 were male and 52 were female.

Two people died during October, 56 in September, 48 in August and 10 between April 1 and July 31.

The age profile of the deceased was 50 to 97 years, while the median age was 82 years.

Some 77 people (66.4pc) were reported as having an underlying medical condition.

However, the HPSC epidemiology team said the data on underlying medical conditions is incomplete for this cohort and validation is ongoing.

The centre has added a technical note to the report which said the data may change in future reports as further review and validation are carried out.