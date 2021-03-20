Coronavirus Ireland: nine more deaths and 525 new cases confirmed

A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT last year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan / Newspics

Another nine coronavirus-related deaths and 525 new cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

Seven of these deaths occurred in March and two were in February.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 64 – 95 years.

There have now been 4,585 Covid-19-related deaths and 229,831 cases confirmed in Ireland to date.

Of the latest cases, 266 are people in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

255 of the latest confirmed cases are men and 265 are women.

68 per cent are younger than 45 and the median age is 34 years-old.

As of 8am today, there were 328 COVID-19 patients in hospital, of which 83 are in ICU. There were 27 extra hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Wednesday, 468,328 people have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose and 171,258 people have had their second dose

This comes as use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has resumed today in some vaccination centres across Ireland.

The vaccine, which had been temporarily suspended while under investigation by the European Medical Agency, is now being used again today in acute vaccination centres.

Beaumont Hospital is one of those centres administering the AstraZeneca vaccine today following recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

John Donohue, a patient from Artane in Dublin, was one of the first to receive his vaccine at around 8:30am this morning at the Beaumont Hospital vaccination centre.

In a statement released today, the hospital said that over this weekend and next week, 3,500 AstraZeneca vaccinations are scheduled for vulnerable patients and healthcare workers “in line with Niac prioritisation recommendations”.

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccination programme at Beaumont Hospital is also continuing in line with Niac recommendations.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One today, HSE chief Paul Reid said that the 30,000 people who had their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine temporarily suspended should get notification to receive it in the coming days.

“We’re getting people in as quickly as we can,” he said. “It would be reasonable numbers throughout the day, but it will scale up throughout the week.

“As of literally 8:30 this morning, vaccinations are taking place all across the country, four hospitals have started already today, which is Beaumont, Connolly, Cavan and Kerry, and more hospitals continue tomorrow.”

Mr Reid also wished to reassure the public that the EMA has said the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.

“I think it’s only right that we’d be fair and clear, there’s not a choice in vaccination, all vaccines have proven to be safe,” he added. “Overall, it’s not a choice, all vaccinations are proven effective.”

In some larger vaccination centres, such as the Helix, the AstraZeneca vaccine is not set to be administered today.

According to a HSE spokesperson, those getting their vaccinations today in the Helix are all over 70s receiving a second dose of their Pfizer vaccine.

Current Niac recommendations say that the AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for those aged 70 years and older. At the start of February, it had previously only been recommended for those aged 65 and older.

However, scientists from the World Health Organisation said in February that the vaccine could be given to all adults above the age of 18 “without an upper age limit”.

Online Editors