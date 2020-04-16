Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: Two healthcare workers from the same hospital die, US investigates if virus came from Wuhan lab

Locals enjoying an outdoor disco in the good weather in Finglas, as people come up with more imaginative ways to pass the time while maintaining social distancing Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Two healthcare workers at same hospital die of coronavirus

Two healthcare workers at the same hospital have died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The staff at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, one male and one female, were both middle-aged and were working until becoming ill.

The woman in her 50s died in the hospital on Wednesday and the man in his 40s died at his home on Tuesday.

Staff at the hospital are understood to be shocked at the deaths.

"We can confirm two valued staff members have passed away at St Luke's Hospital.

Trump says US investigating whether coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing "needs to come clean" on what they know.

The source of the virus remains a mystery. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday that US intelligence indicates that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being created in a laboratory in China, but there is no certainty either way.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.

Psychiatric care centre loses third of population following eight Covid-19 deaths

Eight people died with coronavirus in one residential care facility for older people with psychiatric illnesses over the bank holiday weekend.

The tragic deaths meant more than a third of the care centre’s patient passed away from the deadly virus over the Easter weekend.

Those who died from the virus were aged between 66 and 84 years old.

In total, nine people died in the HSE residential care centre last weekend but eight were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

The remaining 17 patients in the psychiatric care centre are being treated as if they have the virus regardless of test results or if they are showing symptoms. They will have their conditions reviewed by medical consultants.

