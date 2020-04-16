Coronavirus Ireland Latest Updates: HSE releases map showing spread of confirmed cases across the country

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland Mapped as at 13th April 2020

Keep informed of these unprecedented times with the latest coronavirus updates on Independent.ie's live blog.

10.30 16/04/2020

Map shows spread of confirmed cases across Ireland and Dublin

The HSE have published maps of the spread of confirmed cases across Ireland and Dublin, as of Monday April 13.

The data was compiled by the HPSC and CIDR.

The full report can be read here.





09.37 16/04/2020

Initiative aims to deliver free food packs to thousands of disadvantaged families across Dublin

A new initiative is aiming to deliver free food packs to thousands of disadvantaged families across Dublin in order to lessen the financial burden for parents during the lockdown.

Thousands of struggling families will benefit from the Good Grub initiative, which was set up two weeks ago in collaboration with Ballymun children’s charity The Aisling Project.

The initiative was founded by Denis O’Reilly, who runs a corporate social responsibility event business.

In a trial run conducted two weeks ago, one thousand packs were delivered to families of kids in 10 DEIS schools in northside Dublin.

WATCH: Army veteran raises £1 million for NHS by walking garden

Depression on the rise as lockdown leaves many feeling lonely and anxious

Loneliness, anxiety and depression are all worrying side-effects of a nation in lockdown.

The first major snapshot of how we have been coping reveals that more than four in 10 Irish adults (41pc) are currently feeling lonely.

Researchers also found that people who have lost income are 60pc more likely to meet the diagnosis of depression or anxiety.

In addition, people who had a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infection were more than four times as likely as someone who hadn't experienced it to meet the criteria for depression or anxiety.

'Home soon' - The heartbreaking last exchange between a dying healthcare worker and her daughter in New York

"Home soon," Madhvi Aya texted from her hospital bed. "Love you."

It was the last exchange she had with her only daughter, 18-year-old Minnoli. Three days later, Madhvi Aya died of Covid-19.

Aya, 61, was a physician assistant who had treated patients with the coronavirus. Then she became a patient herself.

She was admitted to the Long Island Jewish Medical Center on March 18 after being infected and died 11 days later. Her family believes she contracted the respiratory illness at her workplace - the emergency room at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

09.14 16/04/2020

L’Oreal Ireland to donate 70,000 hygiene products and hand sanitisers to frontline staff, pharmacies and shops

A cosmetic company is set to donate 70,000 hygiene products and hand sanitisers to frontline staff as well as pharmacies and shops nationwide.

Cosmetic giant L’Oréal Ireland will donate 40,000 hygiene and care products to frontline healthcare workers, including body wash, hand creams, conditioner, shampoo and skincare products.

A further 10,000 La Roche Posay-manufactured hand sanitisers will be distributed to healthcare staff and donate 27,000 bottles of Garnier hand sanitisers to independent pharmacies and retailers Boots and Dunne Stores across the country.

In a bid to alleviate financial pressure, the Irish branch of the L’Oréal group has frozen payments from small customers in their distribution network, including hair salons. Payment times for small suppliers have also been shortened.

L’Oréal UK and Ireland Country Managing Director Vismay Sharma said that the company feels a “strong sense of responsibility”.

“We feel a strong sense of responsibility to support relief efforts for the most vulnerable during this unprecedented crisis,” she said.

“The frontline healthcare workers and retail staff are doing an incredible job looking after the sick and providing essential products and services to communities. We feel honoured to be able to provide them with hand sanitisers and key hygiene products.”





07.27 16/04/2020

Two healthcare workers at same hospital die of coronavirus

Two healthcare workers at the same hospital have died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The staff at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, one male and one female, were both middle-aged and were working until becoming ill.

The woman in her 50s died in the hospital on Wednesday and the man in his 40s died at his home on Tuesday.

Staff at the hospital are understood to be shocked at the deaths.

"We can confirm two valued staff members have passed away at St Luke's Hospital.

Trump says US investigating whether coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his government is trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, China, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing "needs to come clean" on what they know.

The source of the virus remains a mystery. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday that US intelligence indicates that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being created in a laboratory in China, but there is no certainty either way.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.

Psychiatric care centre loses third of population following eight Covid-19 deaths

Eight people died with coronavirus in one residential care facility for older people with psychiatric illnesses over the bank holiday weekend.

The tragic deaths meant more than a third of the care centre’s patient passed away from the deadly virus over the Easter weekend.

Those who died from the virus were aged between 66 and 84 years old.

In total, nine people died in the HSE residential care centre last weekend but eight were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

The remaining 17 patients in the psychiatric care centre are being treated as if they have the virus regardless of test results or if they are showing symptoms. They will have their conditions reviewed by medical consultants.

Online Editors