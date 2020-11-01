Coronavirus Ireland: Another two deaths and 552 more cases confirmed

Another 552 coronavirus cases and two more deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There have been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 62,002 confirmed cases.

173 of the latest confirmed cases are in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 253.5. Cavan has the highest incidence rate in the country at 590.7 and Meath is second with 474.3.

As of 2pm today, there were 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU, there were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today 275 are men and 275 are women, 65 per cent are under 45 and the median age is 36.

