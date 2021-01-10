Coronavirus Ireland: 6,888 new Covid-19 cases and eight more deaths confirmed

Another 6,888 cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

To date there have been 2,344 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland, while 147,613 cases have been diagnosed here.

As of 2pm today, there were 1,452 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 125 are in ICU. There were an extra 100 people hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

Of the latest cases 60 per cent are under 45 years old, the median age is 38.

3,252 of those diagnosed are men and 3,595 are women.

2,088 of the newly-confirmed cases are people in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

Read More

This comes as it emerged that hospitals have been preparing for worst-case scenarios ahead of an expected influx of Covid-19 admissions in the coming days. One busy Dublin hospital asked staff to prepare 'ceiling of care' forms for all patients.

The 'ceiling of care', which is agreed with patients and families, determines a threshold of medical intervention should a condition deteriorate. An email circulated by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin said it was critical that staff should complete such forms for all hospital patients before the weekend.

Another email circulated to staff at Beaumont identified oxygen as an issue of critical importance, such that "oxygen needs to be conserved" and patient prescription for oxygen should be regularly reviewed".

The hospital has experienced the highest Covid-19 admissions in the country as the numbers have risen exponentially over the past week.

In a statement Beaumont Hospital said its procedures in relation to clinical care pathways and Covid-19 patient management adhere to relevant national policies and practices, and it is not just Beaumont preparing for the worst, but the entire health sector.

Read More

Online Editors