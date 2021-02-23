Coronavirus Ireland: 45 more deaths and 575 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT last year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan / Newspics

There have been 45 further deaths and 575 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

41 of these deaths occurred in February and four in January.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 55-104 years.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country to 4,181 and there have been 216,300 cases in the state to date.

This comes as Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until at least April 5, at which point they will be reviewed under the Government’s new Living with Covid-19 plan.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has agreed to leave the highest level of restrictions in place for another six weeks due to concerns about the continuously high rate of new coronavirus cases.

There are no other dates for easing restrictions in the Government’s new plan, according to those involved in drafting it.

Up to 330,000 students will return to classrooms next Monday under plans agreed by the Cabinet committee.

Leaving Cert students, along with children in junior infants, senior infants, first class and second class, will resume classes on March 1, following a full Cabinet meeting today.

The move follows weeks of negotiations between the Department of Education and unions and it is hoped it will pave the way for other pupils to return to classes later in March.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will review the impact of thousands of children returning to schools before the Government decides to send any more pupils back to classrooms.

