Cork to remain on flood alert for the next 24 hours with more nationwide downpours on the way

Ireland endured persistent, heavy showers nationwide with Gardaí warning of spot-flooding on many roads in Dublin, Cork, Tipperary, Wicklow and Waterford.

Some areas endured more than 30mm of rainfall in less than 12 hours.

Cork will remain on flood alert for the next 24 hours after successfully avoiding property damage from the aftermath of Storm Sebastian.

Councillor Des Cahill hit out at what he called "the madness" of ongoing delays with the €140m Cork flood protection scheme - with the failure to implement flood defences leaving both traders and householders vulnerable.

"It is beyond belief that ten years after the worst flooding in Cork history we still do not have the flood defences in place," he said.

The flood situation on the @corkcitycentre quays

Fr Mathew Quay , Fr Mathew St flooded@ 5:10am

Further highlighting the need for urgent flood defences to protect our city @corkcitycouncil @CorkChamber @CBA_cork @CorkSafetyAlert pic.twitter.com/fvvjFQhctf — Des Cahill (@CllrDesCahil) November 26, 2019

There was minor flooding on some Cork city centre quays on Tuesday morning and evening including Fr Mathew Quay, Morrisson's Island, Union Quay and Rutland Street.

There was also flooding on Sharman-Crawford Street and Wandesford Quay.

Gardaí warned motorists to avoid these areas during flood-related traffic restrictions.

Cork City Council had closed some quays from 1pm amid the risk of flooding.

Water accumulations were restricted to spot flooding on some low-lying roadways.

However, there were no reports of any property damage to either private residences or retail businesses.

High tide was at 4.50am and 5.15pm - with a further high tide forecast for 5am on Wednesday morning.

Cork City Council had also closed a number of city centre streets and quays on Monday evening because of what was described as "the significant risk of tidal flooding."

The combination of a storm surge from Storm Sebastian, high tides, heavy rainfall and wind direction had dramatically increased the threat of flooding.

However, while quays and low-lying roadways did witness some flooding, the waters failed to reach the major shopping areas of Oliver Plunkett Street and Patrick Street.

There was only minor flooding on Cork's main business district, the South Mall.

Drains had been cleared and worked as designed to clear water within an hour of high tide.

City Council crews had been on standby for any repeat of flooding which caused significant property damage in the city centre five years ago.

The worst flooding Cork experienced for 800 years was in 2009 when part of a quay wall collapsed and major city centre shopping streets were left under several feet of flood waters.

An estimated €100m in damage was caused across the city.

A major Cork hospital had to be evacuated and the city's major key water treatment plant was closed for several days, leaving tens of thousands across parts of the city without water supplies.

Cork is Ireland's most flood prone city and is now the focus of a €140m flood protection scheme.

The city will remain on flood alert for the next 24 hours with the next high tides at 5.34am on Wednesday.

Met Éireann warned that today will see dry patches in some areas though there will be a widespread risk of heavy showers.

Thursday will be a brighter day with patches of sunshine and light winds.

Friday will also prove dry and bright though the evening will prove cold with a risk of frost.

Met Éireann said the weekend looks like proving dry and sunny though there will be rain in the south and south-west.

Online Editors