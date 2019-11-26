Cork remains on flood alert for next 24 hours

There was minor flooding on some Cork city centre quays including Fr Mathew Quay, Morrisson's Island, Union Quay and Rutland Street.

Water accumulations were restricted to spot flooding on some low-lying roadways.

However, there was no reports of any property damage to either private residences or retail businesses.

High tide was at 4.50am and water began to recede from shortly before 7am at quays where there was minor flooding.

Cork City Council had closed a number of city centre streets and quays from Monday evening because of what was described as "the significant risk of tidal flooding."

The combination of a storm surge from Storm Sebastian, high tides, heavy rainfall and wind direction had dramatically increased the threat of flooding.

City Council crews had been on standby for any repeat of flooding which caused significant property damage in the city centre five years ago.

The worst flooding the city experienced in more than 800 years was in 2009 when part of a quay wall collapsed and major city centre shopping streets were left under several feet of flood waters.

An estimated €100m in damage was caused across the city.

A major Cork hospital had to be evacuated and the city's major key water treatment plant was closed for several days, leaving tens of thousands across parts of the city without water supplies.

Cork is Ireland's most flood prone city and is now the focus of a €140m flood protection scheme.

The city will remain on flood alert for the next 24 hours with the next high tides at 5.13pm today and 5.34am tomorrow.

