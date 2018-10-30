The early morning frost is set to continue until midweek when temperatures will pick up - but a wet and windy weekend lies ahead, forecasters have said.

'Cooler than average' start to the week but wet and windy weekend ahead - Met Éireann

Temperatures will drop to -1 degrees in parts of the country tonight as the cold spell continues, with some outbreaks of rain over the east and south.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures on Wednesday will reach between seven and 11 degrees.

"We're looking at generally cooler than average temperatures until midweek this week, with some frost and mist in the mornings," Met Eireann forecaster Liz Walsh told Independent.ie.

"It will be less cold towards the end of the week and into the weekend. It may be milder but it will also be wetter."

Thursday is expected to be mainly dry and fresh, and Friday will start off similarly- but it will become wet and windy as the day goes on.

Heavy rain will spread eastwards and southerly winds will strengthen on Friday and coming into Saturday morning.

Current predictions for the weekend show blustery winds and heavy rain widespread across the country.

"Saturday will be a cold and windy day with blustery westerly winds; good sunshine but scattered showers also. Highs of 7 to 11 degrees," Met Éireann said.

"Sunday there will be heavy rain for most places."

Online Editors