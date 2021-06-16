Convicted rapist ‘registered with an online dating app under assumed name'

A CONVICTED rapist faces a charge of breaching the Sex Offenders Act after it was claimed he registered with an online dating app under an assumed name.

Ian Horgan (37) appeared before Macroom District Court as Judge James McNulty was told gardaí are hoping to have a file completed for Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directions within a fortnight.

Horgan came under the terms of the Sex Offenders Act for an indefinite period after being convicted of the rape and manslaughter of Cork beautician Rachel Kiely (22) in Ballincollig, Co Cork on October 26 2000.

He was just 16 years old at the time of the killing.

He knew Ms Kiely - a neighbour - from growing up in the locality.

She was strangled and her body left in undergrowth in a Ballincollig park.

A murder trial before the Central Criminal Court in 2002 was told that DNA samples taken from Rachel's body matched those of Horgan.

He was convicted of murder - but the conviction was subsequently overturned for legal reasons and a full retrial ordered.

Horgan was later convicted of manslaughter and rape.

He completed his prison sentence but remains under the terms of the Sex Offenders Act.

The young man also served prison sentences over the past decade for armed robbery and drugs.

He was arrested and questioned in Cork on June 3 amid allegations he registered on the dating app 'Tinder' under the assumed name 'Cian'.

Detective Sergeant Derek Mulcahy previously told the court Horgan made no reply when the charge was formally put to him after caution.

“Mr Horgan is alleged to have gone on the dating app Tinder under the alias of Cian, which he had not disclosed to gardaí,” Det Sgt Mulcahy said.

“He failed to notify gardaí of his use of this name.”

Judge McNulty was told that gardaí hope to have a case file ready for the DPP within a fortnight.

He adjourned the matter to Bandon District Court on June 30.

Judge McNulty also agreed to amend elements of Horgan's bail conditions.

He was told that Horgan had notified Gardaí of a change of address to a residence in Limerick.

Horgan formerly had an address at The Hermitage, Macroom, Co Cork.

Judge McNulty was told gardaí were properly notified of the address change with Horgan now asking that he be allowed to sign on daily at Roxboro Garda Station instead of Macroom Garda Station.

Horgan also asked the judge to relax the terms of the curfew that was in force.

"The summer is coming - is there any chance of extending it," Horgan asked?

Judge McNulty said the existing curfew conditions were from 10pm to 7am.

"I think we will leave it be," the judge said as he refused any relaxation of the terms.

He remanded Horgan on continuing bail to appear again on June 30.

It was indicated that Limerick solicitor Sarah Ryan will be representing Horgan.

Gardaí had raised no objection to Horgan being remanded on bail once specific conditions were complied with.

As well as signing on daily and abiding by a strict curfew, Horgan must be contactable on mobile phone for gardaí and not use any social media sites.

Horgan is currently unemployed with free legal aid having already been granted.