Convicted paedophile Liam Adams dies

Liam Adams, a convicted paedophile and the brother of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, has died.

Mr Adams (63) had been receiving end-of-life care for terminal cancer in a Belfast hospice.

He was moved to the hospice earlier this month from Maghaberrry Prison, where he had been serving a 16-year sentence for the rape and sexual assault of his daughter.

He was five years into his prison term.

Gerry and Liam Adams in 1997

The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed the death in custody of a 63-year-old prisoner from Maghaberry Prison.

"The prisoner died on Monday morning, February 25. His next of kin have been informed. As with standard procedure, the PSNI and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed," a statement said.

Ronnie Armour, head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service added: "I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Belfast Telegraph