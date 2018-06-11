Convicted knife killer’s family home targeted in gun attack

A HOUSE targeted in a gun attack in Shankill, Co Dublin, late on Saturday night is the family home of a convicted killer, leading gardaí to believe that the shooting may be linked to a double stabbing in 2013.

A HOUSE targeted in a gun attack in Shankill, Co Dublin, late on Saturday night is the family home of a convicted killer, leading gardaí to believe that the shooting may be linked to a double stabbing in 2013.

There were innocent people in the house in Rathsallagh Park, including three children, when the house was shot at three times at 11.30pm.

One of the bullets penetrated a pane of glass in the porch door, before going through a wooden panel at the front door and into the hallway. It is the family home of Wayne Kennedy (37), who is currently serving a sentence for the manslaughter of David Spain in Rathsallagh Park on St Stephen’s morning, 2013.

Gardai examining the scene

In the same incident, a friend of Spain’s, boxer Seán Turner, was stabbed but survived. The trial in 2015 heard how Kennedy sent Turner a text message at 4.45am on the day in question, which read: “Enough is enough – you owe me 50 quid for months now.”

The court heard that Turner, a professional boxer, met Kennedy in Rathsallagh park for a fight. The jury heard that Turner was at a party in David Spain’s house and came out. Kennedy had brought a knife with him.

Seán Turner received two knife wounds which were potentially fatal. Turner ran back towards Spain’s house, shouting that he had been stabbed.

It was then that David Spain ran after Kennedy and they fought.

Spain punched Kennedy a number of times and Kennedy then stabbed him six times, killing him.

Kennedy was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of David Spain. He was found not guilty of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Turner. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to Saturday’s gun attack to come forward.

Online Editors