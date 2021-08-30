Convicted killer Dave Mahon arrested over alleged assault on pensioner

Convicted killer Dave Mahon has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a pensioner just one month after being released from prison.

He walked free from jail last month and relocated to Leitrim after serving five years imprisonment for the manslaughter of his stepson Dean Fitzpatrick (23).

Independent.ie has now learned that the 51-year-old was detained in Carrick on Shannon this morning on suspicion of assault.

Detectives are investigating an attack on a man in his 70s at an apartment in the town last Thursday evening. The victim was discovered with facial injuries including a bloody nose.

The victim was assaulted at around 7.30pm and later hospitalised at Sligo hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and has since been discharged.

Mahon was questioned at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station in relation to the incident. He has been released without a charge and a file has been sent to the DPP.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating the assault of a male which occurred on Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Carrick on Shannon shortly after 7.30pm and have arrested a man in connection with this incident.

“Today a man in his 50s was arrested and is currently detained at Carrick on Shannon Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

Mahon stabbed Dean Fitzpatrick to death in May 2013 following a row over a bike outside their north Dublin home.

Mahon’s stepdaughter Amy Fitzpatrick (15) had previously gone missing on New Year’s Eve in 2007 while the family were living on the Costa del Sol in Spain and remains missing to this day.

Diagnosed with throat and nose cancer in early 2018, Mahon had been receiving treatment for the illness while in custody.

During his trial, he tried to claim that Dean was suicidal and plunged the knife into his own body during a fight over a water bottle taken from a bike, but the jury rejected the evidence.

The court heard Mr Fitzpatrick received a stab wound to the abdomen outside the apartment his mother shared with Mahon at Burnell Square, Northern Cross, on the Malahide Road in Dublin.

The two-week trial was also told that Mahon had been in a relationship with Audrey Fitzpatrick for 12 years by the time her son was killed.

Mahon had unsuccessfully tried to appeal the severity of the seven-year jail term handed down by Ms Justice Margaret Heneghan in June 2016.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton said the appeal concerned manslaughter and there was nothing in the approach of the trial judge that required revision of the sentence.

“Absent an attack with deadly force and an action in self defence in extreme circumstances, there can never be an excuse for the production of a knife,” he said.