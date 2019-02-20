An American clothing brand has apologised after manufacturing a St Patrick's Day t-shirt with Northern Ireland removed from the map of Ireland.

An American clothing brand has apologised after manufacturing a St Patrick's Day t-shirt with Northern Ireland removed from the map of Ireland.

Controversial St Patrick's Day t-shirt pulled from shelves as American retailer apologises for 'unintended offence'

J.Crew apologised for any offence caused and confirmed that they had removed the t-shirt from sale.

The t-shirt was widely mocked on social media after images of it were shared on Twitter.

It features a map of Ireland, with Northern Ireland removed, and pints of beer, a harp and a windmill.

It went on sale ahead of the traditional St Patrick's Day celebrations on March 17.

The t-shirt was being sold on the J.Crew website for €9.80, but has now been withdrawn.

"This product has been removed from sale and we regret any unintended offence it may have caused," a J.Crew spokesperson said.

The company apologised for any "unintended offence" caused by the t-shirt.

Belfast Telegraph