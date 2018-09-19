FINE Gael TDs have raised serious concerns about the controversial Bus Connects plan at a private meeting of the party tonight.

Controversial Bus Connects plan could become as politically dangerous as water charges - Fine Gael TDs claim

A series of TDs and Senators from the capital raised questions about the proposed overhaul of bus routes in Dublin amid fears it could become as politically dangerous as the water charges fiasco.

There has been a call for Transport Minister Shane Ross to come before the an upcoming Fine Gael meeting to answer questions about the plan, which was the subject of a Fianna Fáil motion in the Dáil today.

The motion called for the protection of Dublin Bus services.

The debate at the Fine Gael meeting tonight was sparked after Dublin North West TD Noel Rock tabled a motion to discuss "profound concerns" in relating to the plan.

One source said the party is "getting it in the neck" from hundreds of people at public meetings about the proposals and claimed the issue is being seized on by opposition parties.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mr Rock is said to have claimed that Mr Ross appeared "disinterested" in the bus plan.

Sources said Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell argued that it was a "mistake" for Mr Ross not to stay in the Dáil chamber for the entirety of a debate on the matter today.

Dublin South West TD Colm Brophy compared the issue to water charges and warned it could cost Fine Gael seats at the local elections.

Contributions were also made by Kate O'Connell and Frances Fitzgerald.

Sources said Senator James Reilly asked if Mr Ross could be asked to attend a Fine Gael meeting to discuss the issue.

Parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon is understood to have said he will consider inviting Mr Ross.

During the Dáil debate Mr Ross said Fianna Fáil TDs needed to “get their act together” and choose “which side you are on”.

Mr Ross entered the Dáil chamber with a photograph of Fianna Fail TD John Lahart and senator Gerry Horkan attending a Bus Connects event. The minister held the photograph above his head as he rounded on the party for criticising the transport plan.

He sourced the photo from a tweet Mr Lahart posted last July welcoming a Bus Connects launch.

Fianna Fail said it supports a large portion of the project but expressed concerns about the redesign of routes. The party has reservations about the project, saying it must not be used to cut services.

“Today we have the language of chaos and culling from Fianna Fáil, yet here in the photo I have Deputy Lahart is standing shoulder to shoulder with what he calls the culls,” Mr Ross said.

“That is the new network on the map behind him but we are now talking about it as culling. Today, we also have the language of condemnation from the opposition.

“They should get their act together and decide which side they are on. They cannot be on both sides on this one. I know it is difficult.”

Dublin TD John Lahart said he supports seven of the eight elements of the plan but has concerns about the redesign of routes because passengers on popular routes will face having to make connections to complete journeys.

Mr Lahart also criticised the minister for leaving yesterday’s debate on the motion early.

A spokeswoman for Mr Ross responded to this criticism, saying the Minister had a number of meetings which had been scheduled long before yesterday’s debate was announced.

