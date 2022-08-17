Controversial 10-storey ‘build to rent’ apartment scheme in Dublin 4 gets the green light

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for contentious plans for a 10-storey 'build to rent' apartment scheme in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

The appeals board grant of permission overturns a decision by Dublin City Council to refuse planning permission to Red Rock Donnybrook Ltd’s originally planned 12-storey 84-apartment unit scheme in April of last year.

In giving the scheme the go-ahead for the site at Donnybrook Road, the appeals board has also over-ruled the recommendation of its own senior planning inspector, Gillian Kane to refuse permission.

At the end of a 56-page report into the first party appeal by Red Rock Donnybrook Ltd, Ms Kane concluded that the height of the proposed building, notwithstanding the proposed revision to 10-storey at appeal stage, “would not make a positive contribution to place-making and does not respond in a positive way to adjoining developments”.

She also concluded that the proposed development, by reason of its height relative to surrounding buildings, scale, massing and bulk at this prominent site “would constitute overdevelopment of the site”.

However, the board stated that in not accepting Ms Kane’s recommendation, it was satisfied that the amended scheme “would successfully integrate into and enhance the public realm of the area having regard to the prevailing heights in the surrounding area and would make a positive contribution to place making and respond in a positive way to adjoining developments”.

The appeals board also concluded that the revised 10-storey scheme would constitute an acceptable quantum and density of development in this accessible urban location and would not constitute over-development of the site.

The Eglinton Road Residents Association told the appeals board that the proposal to remove two floors would not mitigate the damage caused by the proposed development.

They argued that the core statistics of the proposed development remain the same – excessive site coverage, excessive plot ratio, compromising public transport and lack of open space.

In its objection, the Donnybrook Lawn Tennis Club contended that no screening could overcome the overlooking that will arise from the proposed development and that the proposed scheme will be only 14 metres from the nearest court.

The Tennis Club submission to the board stated that the club’s original grounds for objection are equally applicable to the amended proposal.