Housing activists occupying a property in Dublin’s north inner city have refused to meet with Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy after they were asked to change the venue to Leinster House.

'Contempt and disregard' - Housing activists outraged over change of venue in planned meeting with Housing Minister

Protesters occupying a house on North Frederick St. were offered a meeting with the Minister for Housing at his office in Dublin's Customs House after staging a sit-in there last week.

However, when the they were asked to change the venue to Leinster House activists refused and instead staged a protest march from the occupied house to the minister's office.

A group of around 30 people planned to stage another sit-in today at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government but the building was closed when they arrived.

"The arrangements were to meet you at Custom House but you failed to carry through on that promise," a spokesperson said in a letter to the minister from the steps outside his office.

"In bad faith your office changed the terms of our meeting substantially and with little notice, making a productive meeting between ourselves essentially impossible.

"Your attempt to wrangle out of an arrangement that you made is another example of the contempt and disregard you have for ordinary people."

The group also said they were unwilling to provide the names of the seven people invited to the meeting in order to enter government buildings.

The group had previously occupied a house on Summerhill Parade in Dublin but were issued a High Court order to evacuate.

A Fine Gael spokesperson said Eoghan Murphy was "very serious and ready and willing to meet with them" at Leinster House but that they did not show up this afternoon.

