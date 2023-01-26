Conspiracy theories about dead Derry journalist ‘spotted in curry house’ shut down by his children

Harry Doherty (left) and a clip posted by a curry house which his widow says shows him and his son

Two children of a Derry journalist who died in 2014 have denied he is shown in a video that sparked social media conspiracy theories he was still alive.

Father-of-three Harry Doherty won accolades for his coverage of the Troubles. His career began at the Derry Journal, where he reported on Bloody Sunday.

He later moved to England, relaunching his career as a music journalist and working for the now-defunct Melody Maker following encouragement from the Irish rock band Horslips.

Mr Doherty also wrote the only official book on Queen, published in 2011 to tie in with the band’s 40th anniversary.

He died at the Royal Free Hospital in London in 2014.

His widow, Lucy Watson, said her late husband and his son Alex appeared in a video shared by the Indian restaurant Spice Cottage, located near her home in Emsworth, West Sussex.

Speaking to MailOnline, Ms Watson was adamant the man in the clip was her late husband.

But she rubbished conspiracy theories he was still alive, insisting the footage must have been shot prior to his death — a theory the restaurant has dismissed.

Ms Watson said: “The moment I saw the thing, I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s Harry’. It was so instant. I didn’t even have to think. He’d be eating a chicken korma because that’s all he ever ate. There was no doubt in my mind it was my husband. I couldn’t pause the thing, so I had to replay it about 30 times. Each time I was surer and surer.

“Harry was a big, distinctive man. He had white hair. His build and his glasses were distinctive.

“I recognised the blue sweatshirt he was wearing and he is sitting there with his son.

“I just thought, ‘That’s an old video’. I posted asking [the restaurant] how old the footage was.

“I was only asking out of interest, then it all went crazy.

“It annoyed me when they [said] it was filmed last week. It can’t have been.

“I’m totally bemused by the response. I don’t understand how people have picked it up in this way, and there’s all these crazy theories.

“Harry died in 2014. There’s absolutely no doubt about that.”

But Mr Doherty’s daughter, Kiera, denied it was her father in the video. She said: “The person Lucy Watson is mentioning was my dad, Harry, and my brother. This is 100% not him.”

Harry’s son, Alex, also told MailOnline: ‘No way. It’s not my dad and it’s not me. She [Ms Watson] got it wrong.

“You can see from the comments that people are really intrigued about it.

“They really want to know the answers. The answer is that it’s not my dad — that’s it.”

Harry’s brother, Father Michael Doherty, said he “hadn’t a clue” about the story until he spoke to his family yesterday.

“They told me the mystery was now solved,” he added in reference to Kiera and Alex claiming it was a case of mistaken identity.

Writing on behalf of the management at Spice Cottage, Bodrul Islam said the business would “like to clarify some misunderstandings”.

He added: “I run the social media side of the business and recorded a promotional video to portray our new wooden tables and interior refurbishment.

“The refurbishment was completed in early January and the promotional video highlights these changes. All videos used in the video were recorded in the week commencing January 9.

“Before January, all of our tables were covered by white and red cloths. Hence, it is evident this footage is recent. This is a very unusual situation. We hope this clarifies any confusion.”

In his role as a music journalist, Mr Doherty grew close to acts such as Thin Lizzy, The Boomtown Rats and Kate Bush as they burst onto the scene.

He was closest to Queen, and having followed the members throughout their careers, he was asked to write a history marking their 40 years in the business. After he died, guitarist Brian May described Harry as “one of the good guys” and one of the first to write about the band.

He said: “He remained passionate about music and kept his freshness — a rock and roller with a very good heart.

“He was a trusted friend, one of the very few I have ever had in the music press, and I will miss him greatly. RIP Harry. Rock on.”