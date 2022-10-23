Consequences of removing surgeries at SWAH dire, warn doctors

The risk of pregnant women and their babies dying in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area could increase if the Western Health and Social Care Trust presses ahead with plans to remove emergency surgery from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), its senior surgeons have warned.

The group of obstetric and gynaecological consultants have told health authorities of the dire consequences of any “disintegration” of services, warning: “Harm will come to patients and the reality of this needs to be made clear to the public”.

The proposal which could see acute surgical service provision halted due to recruitment issues was mooted last week and will have a potentially “catastrophic effect” on the mostly rural community, according to the surgeons.

In a signed letter, seen by the Sunday Independent, they say the plan is “unsafe for patients in its current form” and puts hospital staff in a “very vulnerable situation”.

The proposal could see patients having to make a round trip of several hours in some cases to another hospital for surgery or be transferred by ambulance for almost two hours in an emergency, such as a road traffic accident.

The surgeons say the proposal is “simply not practical nor fair to our patients” and add that having to take additional journeys to other hospitals “could increase women’s morbidity/mortality risk, and risk to their babies”.

They also say they “cannot mitigate” for inadvertent bowel injury in which every patient undergoing abdominal or gynaecological surgery “is consented for that risk”.

“It could happen in the unstable patient with a ruptured ectopic pregnancy that requires emergency out-of-hours intervention. What happens in these events?

“Is it really being implied, that such a patient is transferred from SWAH theatre in an ambulance to another hospital one a half hours away by an already overstretched ambulance service?”

This is “not an acceptable standard”, they say.

Acknowledging that recruitment and retention of staff have been “extremely challenging” they say their disappointment at the plan to end the service “far from conveys the depth of our frustrations”.

“Once this bombshell was dropped, the disenchantment continued when we were told this was an inevitable change in service and that we needed to produce a contingency plan in an attempt to optimise patient safety given the future lack of surgical expertise.

“The suggestion that we will still be able to deliver uninterrupted obstetric and gynaecology services with absolutely no access to a surgeon whilst in a rural district general hospital such as ours, is frankly inconceivable.”

The letter adds: “We cannot be in a situation where we are in theatre with a major complication and a general surgeon that cannot be mobilised to assist within a timely fashion.”

They say the suggestion of no surgical support in a rural area with poor road networks to neighbouring hospitals is “frankly unacceptable”.

“We are a group of enthusiastic talented consultants who want to provide a high-quality safe service to our population,” the surgeons write, adding: “This development makes it impossible for us to continue this service without appropriate arrangements being put in place to provide access to surgical expertise”.

They say they “cannot support the current proposed changes to acute surgical services at SWAH at present” but “acknowledge that acute surgical services cannot be sustained in its current format”.

“Surely there can be a local or regional agreement that a surgeon could travel to SWAH in a dire emergency or if a bowel injury occurred? Couldn’t a general surgeon undertaking an elective list or conducting a clinic gives a surgical opinion if requested? Can a body of surgical staff grades providing day-time elective surgical services not be involved in providing a surgical consult?”

They say they “collectively believe the proposal for our unit is unsafe for patients and in its current form puts our staff in a very vulnerable situation”.

The surgeons suggest an external review “may be essential” to ensure a suitable arrangement is made by the Trust “to ensure equality and safety for our patients”.

In a statement last week Health Minister Robin Swann, who is aware of the issues at the hospital, said: “The situation regarding emergency general surgery at SWAH will undoubtedly be a matter of serious concern in the local community. I would stress that no decision has been made and no recommendation has come to me from the Trust Board.”

Nine questions sent to the Trust by this newspaper were not answered, instead, a spokeswoman said in a statement: “No decision or recommendation on emergency general surgery has been made by our Trust Board to the Department of Health.”

In a statement last week, Health Minister Robin Swann, who is aware of the issues at the hospital, said: “The situation regarding emergency general surgery at SWAH will undoubtedly be a matter of serious concern in the local community. I would stress that no decision has been made and no recommendation has come to me from the Trust Board.”

Nine questions sent to the Trust by this newspaper were not answered. Instead a spokeswoman said in a statement: “No decision or recommendation on emergency general surgery has been made by our Trust Board to the Department of Health.”

Rather than address each specific question, the Trust also reissued a press release on a Board meeting held last week during which, according to the statement, “the challenging position regarding emergency general surgery at SWAH was considered”.

It quoted Geraldine McKay, Director of Acute Services at the Trust, who said: “We have become increasingly concerned at the fragility of emergency general surgery at the SWAH”.