Consequences of removing surgeries at SWAH dire, warn doctors

Rodney Edwards

The risk of pregnant women and their babies dying in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area could increase if the Western Health and Social Care Trust presses ahead with plans to remove emergency surgery from South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), its senior surgeons have warned.

The group of obstetric and gynaecological consultants have told health authorities of the dire consequences of any “disintegration” of services, warning: “Harm will come to patients and the reality of this needs to be made clear to the public”.

