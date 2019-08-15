IRISH MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to face charges in relation to an alleged assault in a south Dublin pub.

Conor McGregor to face charges after allegedly punching man in Dublin pub

Video footage of the incident, which happened in the Marble Pub in Drimnagh, appears to show McGregor throwing a punch at an older punter at the bar counter.

In May, Independent.ie revealed that McGregor was quizzed by detectives about the alleged assault, but was not formally arrested.

A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and it has now emerged that the 31-year-old is expected to face charges in relation to the alleged assault.

He has not yet been formally charged over the alleged incident on April 6, but is expected to in the coming weeks.

The footage appears to show Mr McGregor standing at the bar handing out drinks to a group of people before lashing out with his left hand and striking a man who is sitting on a bar stool nearby.

The man has turned away from Mr McGregor before the punch is thrown, and it connects with the left side of his head.

Afterwards two men who are apparently with Mr McGregor are seen dragging him away from the bar, in the footage which appeared on American website TMZ.

The man who was struck does not move from his seat, but turns back to face Mr McGregor as he is being brought away from the scene.

Staff can be seen reacting with shock, with one woman behind the bar putting her hands up to her mouth.

Mr McGregor, who is wearing a light brown sweater and glasses in the footage, then disappears out of camera shot.

Last April, Independent.ie reported how the world-famous fighter was interviewed by detectives after an alleged assault at the Marble Arch bar in Drimnagh on the south side of the capital.

Conor McGregor AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The man told officers he was assaulted by Mr McGregor following a brief verbal row between the pair.

Mr McGregor was questioned just over 24 hours after robbery charges were dropped against him in a Florida court.

The fighter met with officers by appointment at Sundrive Road Garda Station along with a legal representative.

He was quizzed about his version of events, and left the station later that day.

Mr McGregor was not formally arrested and presented to the station voluntarily for interview.

A file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who will determine if the UFC fighter will face any charges.

The man claimed that he was punched once by Mr McGregor after a verbal exchange.

“The version of events given by the alleged victim is that words were exchanged between both men.

“It escalated and a single punch is alleged to have been thrown,” a source told Independent.ie.

Gardai interviewed the complainant as well as a number of witnesses, while “good quality” CCTV of the incident was also recovered and examined.

At the time of being questioned, Mr McGregor had just had charges against him dropped over the alleged robbery of a fan’s phone in Florida.

The fighter, nicknamed ‘The Notorious’, had been charged with robbery by sudden-snatching and criminal mischief over an incident with a fan in Miami.

The charges were dramatically dropped before the trial after the state prosecutor revealed that the alleged victim had refused to appear in court.

The robbery charge carried a maximum jail term on conviction of five years.

Mr McGregor did not appear in court for the hearing.

The fighter avoided a criminal record in July last year after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct at a UFC event in New York.

Conor McGregor turned himself in to the New York police in April after throwing a trolley at a UFC fighter’s bus. Photo: AP

Several people were hurt when he hurled a trolley at a bus, smashing a window, as it left the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn in April 2018.

Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and were left unable to compete in the event.

Mr McGregor avoided going to jail after striking a deal with prosecutors which saw him do community service.

He also had to take anger-management courses and pledged to keep the peace for a year.

As recently as December last he was before Dublin District Court accused of uninsured and unlicensed driving.

However, Judge Geraldine Carthy struck the case out at the request of gardai after his documents were produced in advance of the brief hearing.

Mr McGregor was also before Blanchardstown district court in November 2017 on a speeding charge.

He was fined €400 and given two months to pay.

Graham 'The Wig' Whelan

Also in 2017 Mr McGregor was reportedly pictured partying with convicted drug dealer Graham ‘The Wig’ Whelan just weeks after an alleged brawl in Crumlin involving Mr McGregor and an associate of Whelan’s.

The alleged Crumlin pub brawl caused a frenzy on social media after it was reported that one of Whelan’s associates was punched in the face in The Black Forge Inn.

A representative for Mr McGregor was contacted by Independent.ie, but did not respond to requests for comment.

Conor McGregor Credit: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Online Editors