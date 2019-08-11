Conor McGregor social housing site investigated over noise complaints

Local residents have complained that they cannot sleep because of noise from a power generator which comes on and off throughout night.

Fianna Fail councillor Racheal Batten said she has been inundated with calls from residents who are furious about the disruption from the construction site in Santry, on the city's northside.

Cllr Batten said noise from the machinery vibrates through local homes and residents cannot sit in their back gardens because it is so loud.

"Four people contacted me in the space of a day last weekend," she said.

"It quietened down at first but now it's 10 times worse and people can't go out in their back garden. There is always going to be noise on a construction site but this is unacceptable."

A resident who lives near the development said he had not been able to sleep for weeks owing to the noise of the generator.

He requested that his name wasn't published as he didn't want to attract the ire of the developers behind the social housing scheme.

"It comes on at around 11pm and wakes the neighbourhood and you have kids crying and dogs barking and it is still going on and off until 6am the next day," he said.

The resident said he had called gardai three times over the disruption but was told there was nothing that officers could do about the noise.

"Despite requests being made to Conor McGregor, and complaints being filed with Dublin City Council and An Garda Siochana, nobody seems to be able to stop this," he said.

Cllr Batten raised local concerns about the disruption directly with the city council's air quality monitoring and noise control unit.

She told residents that the council inspected the site and informed the project manager that the generator would have to be moved or wrapped in sound-resistant material.

The council inspector was told the machinery would be covered in the hope it would reduce the noise levels, according to Cllr Batten.

However, the resident said the generator came on several times last Friday night.

A Dublin City Council spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the air quality monitoring and noise control unit has received complaints regarding building sites in the vicinity of the area.

"A case file has been opened and the investigation is ongoing."

Mr McGregor's spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

The Sunday Independent previously revealed that housing charity Tuath is set to pay more than €3m for the development fronted by the mixed martial arts fighter.

Mr McGregor said the houses were for "families that currently reside in hotels around the capital".

Sunday Independent