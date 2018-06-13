Conor McGregor and Cian Cowley travel to US in private jet ahead of court appearance
Conor McGregor and his MMA fighter pal Cian Cowley have departed Dublin via private jet ahead of their court appearance for assault in the US.
The pair are due before a New York judge on Thursday after being charged over a bus attack at UFC 223 in Brooklyn in April.
The 29-year-old faces three charges of misdemeanour assault and one count of felony criminal mischief.
Conor posted a photo online yesterday evening which showed the Crumlin star and fighter Cowley standing in front of a jet.
June 12, 2018
Conor’s young son - Conor Junior - was in the front of the shot, while Cowley’s young son was also pictured.
Earlier this week, McGregor congratulated Cowley for an MMA event win and tweeted: “Congrats @CianCowley from the cells to the stadiums. Not a scratch. They done nothing.
“Jet leaves Tuesday my brother have a good one.”
Online Editors