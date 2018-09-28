'Conor has made our dreams come true' - mum thanks McGregor for €10k donation to sick son (5)

A mum has expressed her gratitude to MMA star Conor McGregor after he appeared to anonymously donate €10,000 to her sick son.

'Conor has made our dreams come true' - mum thanks McGregor for €10k donation to sick son

Mum Grainne McCullough shared a screenshot of the generous donation last night, thanking McGregor for his contribution.

Five-year-old Bryan 'Bru' had sepsis last year and is now unable to walk or eat, Grainne says.

"My son had sepsis last year he now has Cerebral palsy," she told Independent.ie.

"Conor has made our dreams come true in so many ways, and I can verify it wasn’t for a publicity stunt, he privately donated to us.

"I just had to let him know how much we appreciate it, we plan to use it for Bru’s care and what he needs to get back to as good as he can be."

She continued; "He was on life support for 10 days with no hope, we don’t know how he pulled through it to be honest."

Grainne said she believes Conor may have noticed her son's plight after she tagged him in articles about his condition.

@TheNotoriousMMA we are forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Gryz5wWOti — Grainne McCullough (@GrainneMcCullou) September 27, 2018

The donation page readsl "This is my last idea for my son as I've spent the last year trying to get him proper medical care, he has a plastic tube [Nasogastric intubation] in his nose since last September."

"He has seen no dietitian, we are desperate at this stage, we are looking for money for my son Bryan to get private care and the help he deserves....he had sepsis last year and is now unable to walk or eat."

An anonymous €10,000 donation can be seen on the GoFundMe page, but Grainne received an email saying that the donation was made in the MMA champion's name.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Independent.ie that the donation was genuine.

Taking to Twitter, Grainne thanked the "legend" for the money.

"We are forever grateful, I will never forget what you have done for my boy, you truly are a legend," she said.

Donations to the 'Help for Bru' fundraiser can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-bru

