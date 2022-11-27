| 8.1°C Dublin

Conman barrister Patrick Russell released from prison

Fraudster is on temporary release but his victim has yet to recover stolen money

Former barrister Patrick Russell. Picture by Collins Courts

Maeve Sheehan

Former barrister Patrick Russell is on temporary release from prison after serving two years of a three-year jail sentence. He still owes millions of euro to the dozens of people he defrauded.

Russell (59), was convicted of stealing €235,000 from a businessman while purporting to act as his agent in the purchase of a warehouse in Co Kildare. He is suspected of conning dozens more people out of more than €8m in three decades, crimes for which he was never prosecuted.

