Congregation prays for intruder after break-in at Donegal church

MEMBERS of a church congregation in Co Donegal have offered up prayers to a thief after a valuable cross was stolen.

The burglary occurred at St Finian's Church of Ireland in Greencastle, the oldest of the five churches in the parish.

According to a spokesperson for the parish, the break-in was discovered by two members of the congregation on Friday, when it appeared that an intruder had forced open the door into the vestry at the rear of the building overnight.

The congregation led prayers for the intruder at the Service of Morning Prayer today, asking them to return the cross.

St Finian's Church of Ireland, Greencastle, Co Donegal. Photo: Derry and Raphoe parish

"The congregation asked God’s blessing on them,” Rev Suzanne Cousins said.

She asked that the symbol of the cross would be a reminder to the church-goers of "God’s deep and wonderful love, shown through Jesus’ coming to us, his death for us, and his resurrection which saves us".

Rev Cousins added that the "unsettling" incident was "disappointing for the parishioners" but that they were grateful that no damage was caused.

"In the grand scheme of things this is a small incident. No physical damage was done to any person or to the church building or furniture, and for this we are thankful.

"It would be best for everyone if the person or persons responsible quietly came forward and returned the cross."

The congregation were said to be "quite moved" by an offer from another parishioner to donate a replacement cross if the original cross wasn’t found or returned soon.

Online Editors