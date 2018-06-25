Confirmed: Details of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Dublin

They will attend an event at Croke Park, home of the Gaelic Athletic Association, and will view the Book of Kells, one of Ireland's cultural treasures, during the trip from Tuesday July 10 to Wednesday July 11.

Harry and Meghan will also attend a summer garden party at the British Ambassador's residence, where they will meet people from across Ireland's arts, sports, military and social enterprise sectors.

They will also have a moment at the Famine Memorial before visiting EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, telling the story of the 10 million Irish people who have emigrated across the world.