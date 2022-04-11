Condemnation after Leo Varadkar verbally abused while out running

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was verbally abused by a motorist while out running along the Dublin quays.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Varadkar was subjected to the expletive-laden verbal abuse after a motorist driving a van slowed down and shouted at him out of an open window.

However the Tánaiste didn’t break his stride as he waved to the motorist, told him to “have a good day” and continued on his run.

The van driver and another man in the vehicle can then be heard laughing.

The motorist’s actions were widely condemned after the video was posted on Twitter.

One person wrote: “You may not agree with the job he’s doing but outside of work hours he’s a normal person. No need for this."

Another wrote: “They’re so low. I don’t care for him but this is his private time. So out of line.”