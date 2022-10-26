Concrete levy will add up to €1,200 to cost of three-bed semi-detached house

The concrete block levy will add up to €1,200 to the construction cost of a three-bedroom semi-detached house, according to a senior official at the Department of Housing.

The levy, which was initially set at 10pc and announced in last month’s Budget, was reduced to 5pc after a backlash from backbench TDs.

It will raise around €43m a year towards the multi-billion mica redress scheme.

Opposition TDs had called for the profits of developers to be taxed to help meet the cost of the redress scheme, rather than the introduction of a concrete levy. However the Department of Finance has said such a tax would not be as reliable in raising money each year as the levy.

Addressing the Oireachtas Finance Committee today, Seán Armstrong, a senior official at the Department of Housing said: “The range that we have given for total development costs including hard costs and soft costs is approximately €700 to €1,100.

“The range that we have given for construction costs is €800 to €1,200.”

He was being questioned by Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, who wanted to know if he agreed with figures from the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI) which said an extra €1,200 would be added on to the cost of a three-bed semi-detached house, without “soft costs”.

Mr Armstrong said the estimates from the department are based on the economic situation right now and are a “snapshot in time”.

“They account for inflation at that time. But any hyper inflation or events that happen after Q3 2022 aren’t included,” he said.

Meanwhile Timmy Hennessy, an official at the Department of Finance, told the committee that a levy on profits of construction companies could be “unreliable”, a measure which has been pushed by Opposition parties such as Labour.

“In context of the decision that we needed to raise €80m and obviously profits can go up or down from year to year, but there will always be a level of turnover.

“So the focus in terms of developing options was more on a levy on turnover.”

Mr Hennessy said “a number of options” were presented to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe when considering how the construction industry could be asked to contribute to the multi-billion euro mica redress scheme.

This included a levy on aggregate, which is a material used in construction, a turnover levy, a levy on construction demolition waste and a levy on relevant contracts.

The concrete block levy will also not apply to concrete blocks which are being exported abroad, which Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said was “bizarre”.

“Concrete blocks that are used here in this State, we have to pay a levy, but anything that crosses the water, then let’s not actually charge them any more. Let’s just charge the people that are already under serious pressure,” he said.

“Some of the points raised by Enterprise Ireland in our discussions with them was that it was a highly competitive sector and obviously as concrete is a fairly bulky item, the vast majority of concrete exports is to the United Kingdom,” said Mr Hennessy.

The SCSI, as well as the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), raised significant concerns with the levy at the committee, saying it will add to the cost of homes and put further homes at risk as they will no longer be viable.

Lisa Hone of the Mica Action Group said the levy is a “smokescreen” by Government to show it is “doing something”.