The car they are travelling in is registration number 132-D-13518

Gardai have initiated a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert in their search for a missing 14-year-old girl, saying they have concerns that there is ”an immediate and serious risk to her health or welfare”.

Svetlana Murphy left her home on the Coast Road in Blackrock, Co Louth at around 4pm on Monday.

She is described as 5 foot 1 inch in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing, Svetlana was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

Expand Close Nojus Maculevicius / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nojus Maculevicius

Svetlana is in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius, who is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build.

He has dark brown hair and he is clean shaven. He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

They are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car, with registration number 132-D-13518.

Gardaí are satisfied that Svetlana and Nojus travelled from Blackrock, Co. Louth to Newry, Co. Down on Monday and were seen there at approximately 7pm that night.

Expand Close Svetlana and Nojus are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Svetlana and Nojus are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car

Gardaí are satisfied the Hyundai Veloster car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí are not aware of Svetlana’s and Nojus’ whereabouts at this time.

A garda spokesperson said: “Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána now have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana.”

Expand Close The car they are travelling in is registration number 132-D-13518 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The car they are travelling in is registration number 132-D-13518

The public is urged not to approach those involved but instead immediately contact gardaí on 999 or 112 with as much information as possible.

More to follow...

Online Editors