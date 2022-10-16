Concern at rise in number of children alleged to have sexually abused the young

Clíona Saidléar of the RCNI says peer abuse is hard to face. Picture by Steve Humphreys

There have been 132 victims of sexual abuse aged under 18 asking for help at crisis centres so far this year. Picture posed

The number of children under the age of 18 alleged to have abused other children the same age or younger increased by 18pc in the past year, according to figures from Rape Crisis Network Ireland (RCNI).

The hidden world of “peer abuse” is happening in classrooms, at bus stops and even in playgrounds throughout the country. Gardaí say almost 200 under-16s have committed sexual assault and rape over a two-year period.

Rape crisis centres in several counties including Mayo, Kerry, Waterford and Carlow have seen referrals soar in a year. Donegal saw a 50pc increase in victims under 16 seeking help during the summer with the youngest just 12 years old.

According to the data there were 103 victims of sexual abuse aged under 18 asking for help at crisis centres in 2021 and 132 so far this year. There were 39 alleged abusers aged under 18 reported in 2021 and 46 so far this year.

“What we have observed is that the level of physical violence accompanying sexual violence has seriously escalated over the last couple of months,” Marina Porter, the manager of Donegal’s Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre, said. “We have also seen that multiple perpetrators in one crime are increasing and this is highly concerning.”

Tusla has described peer-to-peer sexual abuse as a “deeply complex area of practice” and said a number of agencies are involved in responding to such allegations, including medical forensics, sexual assault treatment units, child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS), and Barnahus, among others.

“Tusla will notify An Garda Síochána in all cases of sexual or physical abuse, and in any case where there is a suspicion of a crime,” a spokesman said.

Gardaí recorded 97 suspected sexual assault and rape offenders aged under 16 in 2019; and 79 in 2020. The data have a lag of one year to allow time for investigations to progress.

New figures compiled by RCNI also detail a 28pc increase in the number of abuse survivors who were under 18 attending seven of its centres.

The RCNI research has shown that abusers target people who are the same age as them or younger and this pattern has not changed in the past year.

“If you ask me why we do not have the services we need to tackle this problem it is because it is difficult for us to face up to the fact that this really ugly thing is happening — that our children are abusing our children, RCNI executive director Clíona Saidléar said.

“And now, because of this, we are seeing an increase in children coming forward to us.”

One reason is crisis centres have been receiving extra funding which has allowed them to increase their counselling hours by 30 hours per week.

In addition a number of services have seen an increased engagement by mothers who have been bringing their children for help while some centres noted increased inter-agency work and engagement with social workers and schools.

Expand Close Clíona Saidléar of the RCNI says peer abuse is hard to face. Picture by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clíona Saidléar of the RCNI says peer abuse is hard to face. Picture by Steve Humphreys

Ms Saidléar said her organisation flagged the issue of peer abuse almost 10 years ago when it called for specific services to help address it — and was still sounding the alarm.

“We really need to talk about that child perpetrator and address that. It is a very long time since 2013 when we said right at that moment that we need dedicated services around those issues and the need for prevention. We are still in the infancy of developing these services,” she said.

Most survivors of child sexual violence who are attending crisis centres for counselling and support are adults who were subjected to historical abuse.

The median length of time between sexual violence being perpetrated and the survivor accessing counselling and support shows significant differences between those subjected to sexual violence at different life stages.

For those subjected to sexual violence when aged 13 to 17 the median length of time between the beginning of the abuse and coming to a crisis centre is eight years.

For those subjected to sexual violence when under the age of 13 the median length of time between the beginning of the abuse and coming to a crisis centre is 33 years.

“A child perpetrator starts around puberty, and it is predominately boys. The abuse usually takes place for children under 12 in their own homes or the perpetrator’s home. When you get into the teenage years, it is other locations such as outdoors or other social settings,” Ms Saidléar said.

According to the RCNI data, child survivors disclosed that almost all perpetrators were boys or men (99pc) and a small number were girls or women (1pc).

Exposure and easy access to pornography on smart phones or computers can be one of the factors in why schoolboys abuse, added Ms Saidléar, who believes society has “facilitated that mindset and we need to take reasonability for that”.

“The messaging in it is how women’s and girls’ bodies are to be objectified and treated and how boys have that entitlement. How we sexualise women’s bodies is the number one problem. The second is the opportunity and in this case the technology and the ease of access.”

She has also noted a “desire to romanticise child-on-child sexual activity”, saying she has seen a “pushback by some on the age of consent, a pushback on the boundaries, and we will see people talking about Romeo and Juliet scenarios. We are like, no, no, there is sexual violence, coercion, physical violence, this is abuse. No matter what some think it does not amount from a love story — this is about abuse and violence.

"For a long time there was denial that it was even possible for a child to abuse another child and I think there is resistance by some to accept this is an issue as it is a really hard truth to face up to.

“We do know that adolescent programmes really do work, for those children to be told something different. But this is a long-standing problem and it is time that all of us had those conversations about how to tackle it.”