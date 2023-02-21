| 8.8°C Dublin

Concern as road deaths soar by 26pc compared to same period last year

Ralph Riegel

Alarm has been expressed at a 26pc hike in road deaths – as the total number of traffic fatalities in one county over the past seven weeks exceeded its entire death toll for 2022.

A total of 30 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, seven more than for the same period last year.

