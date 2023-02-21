Concern as road deaths soar by 26pc compared to same period last year

Alarm has been expressed at a 26pc hike in road deaths – as the total number of traffic fatalities in one county over the past seven weeks exceeded its entire death toll for 2022.

A total of 30 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, seven more than for the same period last year.

That represents a 26pc hike on levels for 2022, a year which also had a 13pc surge in road deaths.

The latest fatality involved a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 6.30am on Sunday along the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road.

Despite desperate efforts to assist the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured but was treated at the scene for shock.

A total of 13 counties have now recorded fatal traffic collisions this year.

So far in 2023, seven people have died in traffic incidents in Galway alone.

That represents the highest death toll for any county nationwide.

Worryingly, the total number of deaths in Galway over the past seven weeks exceeds the entire death toll for all of 2022 in the county (six).

The 30 deaths nationwide involved 16 drivers, six passengers, six pedestrians, one e-scooter user and one motorcyclist.

Ireland's January death toll on the roads is the highest for 12 years, since 21 people died in January 2011.

Both the gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have urged road users to exercise greater care – and for motorists to slow down.

However, Parc road safety group official, Susan Gray, who lost her own husband in a traffic tragedy, said there were clear measures which, if enacted, would help reduce road deaths.

Parc wants to see greater investment in garda roads policing in terms of both personnel and equipment.

Garda roads policing personnel numbers have fallen by 5pc over just two years – at a time when road traffic fatality rates have again started to climb alarmingly.

In figures supplied to Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, it emerged that the number of gardaí assigned to dedicated roads policing has fallen by 5pc between 2020 and 2022.

Parc also wants learner permits to only be renewed if the motorist involved has actually sat their driving test.

Simply applying for the test should no longer qualify for a permit renewal.

Many learner drivers secure an extension of their permit by applying for a driving test only to then fail to show up for the assessment.

The Parc official also warned that it was "beyond belief" that drivers who are required to surrender their learner permits/licences to the RSA after disqualifications fail to do so and there have been no convictions for this offence – with many continuing to drive undetected.

"What kind of message does that send out? Are we serious about educating drivers about the importance of safety and complying with road regulations?" she asked.

Problems surround such “ghost drivers” who cannot be traced by the authorities because of a lack of sufficient data.

This is despite them having been disqualified in court for Road Traffic Act breaches.

Problems also surround “mismatches” whereby disqualifications are sometimes applied to the wrong drivers.

"You really couldn't make this stuff up. The entire licensing system is a shambles," Ms Gray said.