Concern as garda cars being used as makeshift ambulances

Gardai in a number of districts including in Co Louth and Co Donegal have raised grave concerns that garda cars are being used as “taxis” to ferry patients from their homes to hospitals.

“This is not the function of gardai. Gardai are under tremendous stress but the added responsibility of having to carry out this function when we are already severely under resourced is frankly too much,” a source told Independent.ie

It is understood that the situation has evolved because a number of highly trained paramedics have been deployed to vaccine centres leaving no-one to drive ambulances.

Gardai in the affected areas say that it is causing a “huge strain” on resources and “is not fair on gardai and the public.”

Brendan O'Connor, the Vice-President of the Garda Representative Association, told Highland Radio today that Gardaí having to transport patients to hospital in place of an ambulance is becoming more and more common, and that this is putting great strain on the Gardaí involved.

“We have our duties and obligations, we want to do our best to assist our colleagues in the health service and the national ambulance service when they are under pressure,” he said.

“It is not our member’s role but we are increasingly finding ourselves in this difficult situation where we are being called as an alternative and we just don’t have the training and equipment to fulfil that role,” he added.



