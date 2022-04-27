Concern as garda Armed Support Unit in Dublin ‘not operating at full capacity’

Serious concerns have been raised about the number of gardaí currently available for a specialist armed unit in Dublin following delays with training new members.

Multiple sources have said that the Armed Support Unit (ASU) for the city is in immediate need of more manpower having lost several gardaí in recent months.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) which represents over 12,000 frontline members has also said that the Dublin ASU is not operating at full capacity and described this as "worrying".

Around 10 gardaí have left the unit due to transfers and promotions recently, with several more expected to depart in the coming weeks.

A competition was launched in late 2019 to recruit more members to the ASU with around 80 people selected as part of that process.

While a small number of these have been trained, sources said the figure is insufficient to fill the current vacancies and that the remaining gardaí need to be trained as soon as possible.

There has recently been a focus on rolling out armed units in other parts of the country, including Donegal and Dundalk, while the Covid pandemic is also understood to have caused delays with training.

Garda Headquarters has said that any suggestions that the 2019 competition has been halted are incorrect.

The issue of manpower comes at a time of rising gangland tensions around the capital, including in Finglas following the gun murder of James Whelan earlier this month.

One source said that some of the Dublin armed units are currently working at around 25pc below what they termed would be "full cover" on certain days.

“Regular policing duties are being filled with overtime to ensure an adequate response across all six divisions in the DMR (Dublin Metropolitan Region).

“It’s at the bare bones at the minute and even with the number of gardaí that have been trained from the competition so far, it still isn’t enough to fill the shortfall".

Ciaran O’Neill, the GRA representative for Dublin’s Harcourt Square, said: "The Armed Support Unit are there to provide an urgent armed response to support our frontline members when needed.

“It is extremely worrying for both gardaí and the public we serve that this unit is not operating at full capacity.

“There is now an urgent need for the members successful in the recent recruitment process to the ASU to be adequately trained to provide an appropriate backup for our members on the frontline.”

It's understood that the focus is expected to turn on boosting numbers within the Dublin ASU after regional units in other parts of the country were prioritised.

The Dublin ASU was first launched in November 2016 following a number of gangland killings linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud, and in response to the growing terror threat in Europe at the time.

It operates under the Special Tactics and Operations Command (STOC) which was formed in August 2017 following recommendations made by the Garda Inspectorate.

Routine policing requirements from the unit including assisting local gardaí with the execution of warrants, high-visibility patrols, and responding to spontaneous incidents.