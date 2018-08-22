The granduncle of tragic Conall McAleer has paid a powerful, poignant and memorable tribute to his grand nephew before a crowd of several hundred in St Joseph’s Church Ederney, Co Fermanagh.

'Conall was full of hope and joy about life' - Granduncle pays tribute at funeral of tragic crash victim

The popular 20-year-old from Boa Island county Fermanagh died in an horrific car crash in Bundoran that also claimed the young life of his friend Shiva Blue Devine in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A third young woman Rachel Elliott from Ballinamallard remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital Dublin.

The congregation heard that Conall was a bright happy son of the soil who loved the land and all living things as well as cars and tractors.

A family photograph, a pair of wellies, a piece of electrical equipment were among the gifts brought to the altar a symbols of his life.

With his voice breaking softly with emotion, Canon Joseph Mullin said it was a “deeply tragic day for Conall and his family”.

“Conall was full of hope and joy about life but has left behind him a treasury of love.

“The best tribute we can pay to this fine young man, the big heart, the brother who looked out for his sisters, the brother who looked after his parents, the best tribute is to share his legacy of love and give it to those who most need it.

“A few days ago when a bright happy young man goes off with his friends and tragedy is the last thing on anyone’s mind.

“His parents Jackie and Brian never expected to see those headlines on TV and in the newspapers about their beloved Conall’s death”.

He added: “When I got the sad phone call on Sunday morning, I was so stunned and so upset. A fine bright young man taken from us in the blink of an eye. And Conall was a much loved young man who also loved very much himself.

"The cheery grin in the photograph on the altar just captured his attitude to life. He was full of love for his sisters and his parents. Conall told his mother he loved her and he did it at least twice a week."

Canon Mullin said the huge crowd was there to support the McAleer family and to thank them for “sharing their wonderful son and brother with us even in those short years”.

“We do not know why Conall has died at this young age and we will never understand it this side of the grave. But when a person is deeply loved then he is deeply missed. That is the price of love and that is why our pain goes so deep.

“No parent should have to bury a child but many have had that lonely vigil beside a coffin”.

The Canon said that memories are very comforting at this time and also prayed for Shiva Devine who was buried in Ballintra on Tuesday and the three other young people who were still in hospital, that they might recover their health.

“It was great to hear that he had been on a family holiday in Spain for two weeks and 20 year-olds don’t normally do that but I am sure there was much laughter, mischief and joy.

“Conall was a great man for the outdoor life and he had a deep appreciation for all of god’s creatures. He also loved cars and tinkering with engines and tractors and was just qualified as an electrician.

“His life was on the verge of new beginnings and plans. But suddenly and sadly those plans were not to be. Conall was also a talented footballer with St Joseph’s Ederney and he packed a lot into his young life”.

He added: “His death stops us in our tracks and makes us wonder too are we making the most of our lives. Hopefully it will makes us decide that we will not fritter away our precious time on this earth”.

Pupils from St Michael’s Mount Lourdes, St Fanchea’s College Enniskillen and St Joseph’s GAC Ederney formed guards of honour as he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery amid scenes of heart-rending sorrow.

His parents Brian and Jackie, sisters, Niamh, Tara Sadhbh and Torai who flanked his coffin as he was brought into St Joseph’s Church, survive him.

