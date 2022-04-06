Complaint against Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM by Cork Traveller group upheld by BAI

The interview took place on the Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM. Photo: Thomas Tatten.

A complaint made by the Cork Traveller Women’s Network (CTWN) in relation to an interview with a Cork City Councillor on The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM has been upheld in part by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

The BAI found the presenter failed to “sufficiently challenge the contributor’s views” which surrounded traveller accommodation at Spring Lane in Cork city.

The BAI also ruled that the broad cast did not provide a “wide variety of views on the subject” or “reflect the views of those who chose not to participate in the programme”.

The complaint concerned an inte rview with Independent Cork City Councillor Ken O’Flynn regarding living conditions on the Spring Lane halting site and in the context of a report, No End in Site, from the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO).

The Compliance Committee of the BAI found the contributor was allowed to make “serious allegations in relation to the Spring Lane halting site” and in relation to the OCO report.

The report found that Mr O'Flynn's allegations were made “without the presenter challenging those allegations or raising the type of questions that would reflect a range of perspectives on the subject under discussion”.

The committee was severely critical of the “quality of journalism demonstrated” in the broadcast, which it said did not meet the requirements of “fairness, objectivity and impartiality in the code”. The committee formed the view the broadcast had not engaged seriously with the OCO report and its contents.

It noted that the contributor made serious allegations concerning the residents of Spring Lane halting site, which were “not adequately challenged by the presenter”.

“The committee formed the view that these allegations and the manner in which they were treated in the broadcast presented stereotypical views about Travellers and showed no respect for the people who live in the Spring Lane halting site.

“The committee was of the view the broadcast contained an inappropriate and unjustifiable representation of the residents of Spring Lane halting site and of Travellers generally and that the content amounted to a stigmatisation of Travellers,” the report stated.

The complainant alleged that the councillor made several “grossly” inaccurate and misleading statements about Spring Lane and its residents and these were not challenged by the presenter.

The complainant said the inaccurate statements included claims that local authorities made offers of housing which were being refused by the families because of “unreasonable expectations for houses”.

The complainant also contended the topic of illegal dumping adjacent to the site was presented in the broadcast in a misleading manner “which suggested the site residents were the perpetrators of the dumping”.

The ruling from the BAI said: “Broadcasts do not have to feature all viewpoints to meet the requirements of fairness, objectivity and impartiality…however, there is an expectation the presenter will ensure discussions of current affairs issues are not one-sided and that alternative perspectives are presented, including the views of those not in attendance insofar as appropriate and practical.

“The committee found no evidence in the broadcast of the presenter providing such views,” the BAI report stated.

The Compliance Committee was also critical of the broadcaster’s response to the complaint, which it said, demonstrated “a lack of regard” for its obligation to reflect the views of members of the Traveller community in Cork.