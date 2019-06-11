COMMUTERS have been warned to expect delays as diversions are in place following a fatal stabbing incident in Dublin City Centre.

COMMUTERS have been warned to expect delays as diversions are in place following a fatal stabbing incident in Dublin City Centre.

Commuters warned of significant delays and transport disruption after fatal Dublin stabbing

Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a stabbing incident on O'Connell Street shortly before 2am.

A man (20s) was arrested on Marlborough Street shortly after the incident.

Gardai remain at the scene of the stabbing incident and O'Connell Street remains cordoned off while technical investigations are being carried out.

A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie that the diversion are to remain in place for several hours.

AA Roadwatch has outlined what motorists can expect.

They said on their blog: "O'Connell St remains both ways closed due a fatal incident overnight.

"Gardiner St is very heavy from Mountjoy Sq to Beresford Place.

"Nearby, there are delays from Fairview through to Connolly Station on Amiens St, and the NCR is quite busy from Doyles Corner through to Seville Place.

"Traffic approaching O’Connell St from the North Quays has backed up to Wolfe Tone Quay."

Transport operators have advised passengers of significant changes to their services.

Dublin Bus say their services cannot access O'Connell Street from either direction.

#DUBLIN O'Connell St closed due to incident overnight. Luas and Dublin Bus services also affected. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 11, 2019

"Northbound buses are using Westmoreland St. to Eden Quay to Gardiner St and Parnell St. to normal route," they said.

Southbound buses are using Parnell Sq. East Gardiner St. and back at normal route in D'olier St.

Luas passengers have also been advised that the Green Line services are not running between the Dominick Street stop and St Stephen's Green due to the incident.

Green Line Passenger Update: Due to an incident in the City Centre, O'Connell St has been closed. There are no Luas services operating between Dominick and St Stephen Green in either direction. NF — Luas (@Luas) June 11, 2019

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault that occurred outside a premises on O'Connell St Dublin 1 on the 11th June 2019 at approximately 1.40am," a garda spokesperson said.

"A man was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was on O'Connell St, in the early hours of this morning, who can assist Gardaí in this investigation to contact them at Store St Garda station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors