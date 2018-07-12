Commuters warned M50 traffic moving extremely slow as garda vehicle reportedly involved in collision

Traffic on Dublin's M50 is moving extremely slow following reports of a collision involving a garda motorcycle.

The southbound collision occurred this afternoon before junction 7 Lucan on the Westlink Bridge, blocking the auxiliary lane.

As emergency services arrived at the scene, the vehicles involved in the crash were moved to the hard shoulder, allowing all other lanes to reopen.

A gardai spokesperson could not confirm if a garda vehicle was involved, but said: "A member of the traffic corps is currently en route to the scene based on this report."

AA Roadwatch earlier warned commuters that they may face a nightmare on the M50 this evening as US singer Bruno Mars is playing a concert at Marlay Park this evening.

"There are delays on the M50 southbound from the M1 interchange all the way to J12 Firhouse, while northbound is slowest at the moment from J12 through to J9 Red Cow.

"There are delays too both ways exiting at J13 Ballinteer/Sandyford."

